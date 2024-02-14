African police fall short on professionalism and rights respect, survey finds

Only one-third of Africans say their police force operates professionally and respects citizens' rights. This is one of the findings of a new survey conducted by Afro-Barometer in 39 African countries, including Uganda, between 2021 and mid-2023. The survey found that corruption, brutality, and lack of professionalism are among the areas where the police fail. The report shows that Uganda surpasses the African average in terms of police presence, as Benjamin Jumbe reports.