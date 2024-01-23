Adeke’s target is to help her win the Kawempe league

Football is a team effort and for a side like Kawempe Muslim Ladies to succeed, all players have a role to play. One of the players Kawempe have to thank for staying on top of the FUFA Women's Super League at the end of the first round - is goalkeeper Juliet Adeke. Now Adeke says her biggest target is to help her side win the FUFA Women Super League title this season, a move that would return glory to the Kawempe side for the first time since 2018.