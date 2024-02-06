Activists petition court to declare 22 seats illegitimate

Ten Women Members of Parliament representing the new cities face the risk of losing their seats following a challenge to the legitimacy of their positions in the Constitutional Court by members of civil society. They are seeking a declaration from the court stating their seats are unconstitutional. The petition was filed by the Alliance for Finance Monitoring, along with Walezi wa Katiba Foundation and Magelah Peter Gwayaka. The petitioners argue that the presence of these 22 MPs places a heavy financial burden on taxpayers, as municipalities are administrative units under local governments and are not supposed to have representation in the August House. Through their lawyer Gawaya Tegule, the petitioners contend that Article 78, section 1 of the Constitution provides for seats of District Women Representatives and not City Women MPs as a special group.