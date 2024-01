Activists advocate for debt cancellation, global financial reform at G77 summit

Debt For Climate Uganda is currently proposing to the G77 leaders the fronting of debt cancellation, emphasizing the necessity for a new Global Financial Architecture and advocating for a New International Economic Order at the ongoing G77 Summit in Uganda. This initiative is being led by Eriga Reagan Elijah, Co-founder of Debt For Climate Uganda and a Member of the Uganda Council on Foreign Relations.