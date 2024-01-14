Accommodation and meeting venues revealed for NAM Summit delegates

All is set for Uganda to host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit that is scheduled to start tomorrow in the capital Kampala. The government says critical sectors, including transport and accommodation, have been fully readied to ensure that the visitors have a good time during their stay in the country, and the summit becomes successful. As Daniel Kibet reports, the government has cleared sixty hotels to accommodate the delegates, some of whom have already jetted into the country.