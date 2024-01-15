A sizeable number of citizens have little knowledge about NAM summit

As the 19th NAM summit kicks off in Uganda today, geopolitical watchers are keenly following events to observe how it will improve the country’s prospects on the global stage. But the same can’t be said for many of the country’s ordinary citizens, to whom NAM doesn’t seem to reflect much in their lives. Due to the minimal efforts by the leaders to sensitize them about this important event, they remain skeptical about how they stand to benefit from the summit.