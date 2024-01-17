500 motorcycles impounded for traffic violations during NAM Summit

Nearly 500 motorcycles have been impounded in Kampala for violating traffic guidelines. Most of the riders have received tickets for wrong parking, careless riding, and speeding. According to the police, the Kampala City Bodaboda Operators' Union had discussions with them before the start of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit. One of the guidelines for bodaboda riders is to refrain from riding and parking around hotels hosting NAM delegates.