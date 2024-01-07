40 Years in marriage: Dr Kaziimba Mugalu tips couples on staying together

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has urged married couples to commit themselves to the sanctity of marriage if they are to have long-lasting unions. According to Dr Kaziimba Mugalu, married couples should not be diverted by secularism but should instead focus on supporting each other to keep their unions intact. The Archbishop made these remarks at a service to celebrate 40 years of marriage to his wife Margaret Naggayi Kaziimba at St. Andrew’s Church of Uganda in Kitega Lugazi.