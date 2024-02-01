Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World Biden imposes sanctions over 'intolerable' Israeli settler violence
  • 2 National Parliament passes civil aviation law
  • 3 National Stolen gun recovered in Rukungiri
  • 4 National One tonne of immature fish, nets destroyed in Masaka
  • 5 National Museveni lauds Nakyobe, Ayebare for successful summits