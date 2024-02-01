36 districts under quarantine as Foot and Mouth outbreak escalates

The number of districts placed under quarantine has shot up to 36, with those neighboring areas under strict surveillance due to the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease. Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze indicates that the vaccines acquired by the government annually only cover 1.1 percent of the susceptible domestic animals. Tumwebaze told Parliament that this is responsible for the repeated outbreaks of the economically damaging Foot and Mouth Disease.