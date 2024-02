348 foreign Nationals arrested, 27 deported for lack of documentation

As of January this year, a total of 348 foreign nationals had been arrested in an operation by the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control. Twenty-seven of these illegal immigrants were deported after they failed to present documentation such as work permits, valid student IDs, and visitor' visas. Baker Mulinde Senyonga reports that most of these illegal immigrants were from China, India, and Pakistan.