300 farmers in Kikuube District to receive solar irrigation for climate adaptation

Over 300 small-scale farmers in Kikuube District will get solar irrigation systems under the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer program to enable them to adapt to climate change challenges. Dr. Samuel Kaheesi, the Principal Agriculture Officer, Kikuube District, said that with climate change, farmers cannot benefit from farming as their only source of water for crops is rainfall. This was during the farmers’ mini-exhibition organized by the district leadership.