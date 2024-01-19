20 million shillings robbery ends in mob justice

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Ndejje-Kibutika, Makindye Sabagabo municipality, where at least 20 million shillings were stolen from employees of Shana Distributors. Three robbers, attempting to steal money after ambushing a truck, were confronted by residents, resulting in their death through mob action. The robbers, traveling on a motorcycle, shot and injured a female company employee before taking a bag with the money. However, suspicions arise that the stolen money may have been shared among the mob.