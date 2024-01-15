19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit begins in Kampala

The 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit commenced this morning at Speke Resort, Munyonyo, near Kampala. The week-long meeting, with a focus on deepening cooperation for shared global affluence, is expected to address and issue resolutions on various topics, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, South China Sea tensions, climate change, transnational crime, human rights, and more. Delegates from 120 predominantly poor and developing countries are in attendance.