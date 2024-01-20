162 UPDF officers complete an assessment course

The Minister of State for Defence in charge of Veteran Affairs, Huda Abason Oleru has commended a team of retiring senior officers for their brave and devoted service to the country. Some of these joined during the NRA struggle that brought the government to power in 1986 and have continued to serve over the last 30 years. Her commendation came at the end of a 5-day sensitisation and documentation exercise for 159 of 162 retiring Senior Officers at the Non-Commissioned Officers Academy in Jinja.