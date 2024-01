150 fire fighters are on standby ahead of the NAM summit

150 firefighters are on standby by the Police Fire Department ahead of the NAM and G77+China summits. The team, according to SP Godfrey Okobo from the Fire and Rescue Service Directorate, will be ready to deal with any emergencies during the summit. However, police say this won’t hinder them from attending to other fire outbreaks across the country.