14 Congolese fishermen released after illegal fishing arrest

The Fisheries Protection Unit has released 14 Congolese fishermen who were recently arrested while carrying out illegal fishing on Lake Edward. The unit also handed equipment and other fishing gear, including boats, engines, fuel tanks, and fuel lines, to the fishermen. According to Lt. Lauben Ndifuuna, the spokesperson of the Fisheries Protection Unit, the items were confiscated when the fishermen crossed into Ugandan waters on the 18th of January.