13 individuals express interest in the seat in Dokolo district by-election

Several women politicians in Dokolo District have begun expressing interest in the district woman parliamentary seat. Although the Electoral Commission has yet to declare the seat vacant, about 13 women politicians have declared their intention to contest. The district woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal, passed away last month. Some of the interested individuals include, among others, Dr. Lalam Anna Grace Atine, Irine Amongi Ajwika, Rebecca Arao, Dr. Rose Mary Alwoc Ogwal, Jannet Adongo, Sarah Aguti Nyangkori, and Harriet Ageno Rwot. NTV interacted with some of the prospective candidates.