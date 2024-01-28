120 Teenagers in Oyam tipped on how to stop early pregnancy

At least 120 girls drawn from three secondary schools have completed training on self-awareness, and leadership skills in a ceremony held at Atapara Secondary School in Aber Sub-county, Oyam District. The girls were trained in public speaking and entrepreneurship skills such as making reusable sanitary pads, bakery, poultry farming, and liquid soap making. After the training, the girls were urged to put the skills to good use instead of engaging in behaviors that could make them vulnerable to early pregnancies.