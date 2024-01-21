100 youths receive career guidance skills

Over 100 youths from different sub-counties in Mbale district have undergone one week of training in entrepreneurial skills, such as baking and making liquid soap, as part of career guidance and mental health. The program was organized by the Nerima Health and Education Center after discovering that many youths in the communities are engaging in drugs and alcohol. The aim is to encourage them to create their own jobs rather than waiting for white-collar opportunities. Many of the youths found in the communities were considering a life of drugs and alcohol.