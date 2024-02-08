UHRC exposes poor conditions for police personnel

A recent research report by the Uganda Human Rights Commission has unveiled concerning findings regarding the living and working conditions of Uganda Police Force personnel. These conditions are generally inadequate and have been identified as contributing factors to some documented human rights violations. The research, conducted in 2022, aimed to determine whether the working and living conditions within the Uganda Police Force serve as catalysts for human rights abuses and violations, particularly in light of the force's consistent ranking as a top violator of human rights. As a result of these findings, the commission is urging for increased budgetary allocation to the force. This funding would facilitate improvements in the working and living conditions of police personnel, ultimately fostering proper conduct of duties and adherence to human rights standards.