Uganda steps up talks with Myanmar over captive citizens

Talks between Uganda and the government of Myanmar to find ways of rescuing 30 Ugandans who are allegedly in the hands of rebel groups have intensified. Meanwhile, the government says it does not have the financial capacity to repatriate Ugandans who are stranded in Egypt and India, which means they should find their way home. This was in a report that was tabled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the status of Ugandans stranded abroad. However, some MPs say close to 450 Ugandans are working as slaves in areas controlled by rebel groups in Myanmar.