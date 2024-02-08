Uganda mulls insurance for Middle East domestic workers

A large fraction of domestic workers going to the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia, according to Ministry of Labour & Gender officials, can hardly read or interpret a job contract document, leaving them at the mercy of agents who negotiate salaries. This situation leaves them exposed to exploitation and sometimes death, without insurance. The government is mooting a strategy to start insuring the workers, the majority of whom are female. Official statistics show that the government earned about 120 billion shillings from levying Uganda's external labour, with 120,000 immigrant workers heading especially for the Middle East.