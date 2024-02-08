Uganda Law Society members boycott judiciary event

Some members of the Uganda Law Society have told NTV that they are going to boycott tomorrow's launch of the New Law Year organized by the judiciary. Speaking to NTV, Eron Kizza, a member of the society, said that the planned boycott is meant to express their discontent with the judiciary after the High Court issued an order blocking the extraordinary meeting that was meant to discuss the independence of the judiciary and rule of law. However, the Uganda Law Society president has said that most members will attend tomorrow’s function, which is expected to be graced by the president. Sudhir Byaruhanga has more