U17 women's team faces Cameroon in crucial qualifier

The Uganda U17 Women’s National Team, the Teen Cranes, will face Cameroon in the return leg of the 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers tomorrow. The first leg, played at St. Mary’s on Saturday, ended in a one-all draw, and the contest will therefore be decided in the return leg. Head coach Sheryl Botes says the team has shown great improvement, and she expects a win.