'Toka kwabalabala' campaign song writer dies

Adam Mulwana, an artist who recorded a political campaign hit song 'Toka kwa bara bara' for former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye is dead. Mulwana, aged 36, passed on away Tuesday morning following a short sickness which is suspected to be linked to Leukemia. However, doctors are yet to confirm following inconclusive tests. Besigye described Mulwana as an intelligent and creative man who fought his way to stardom despite his low level of education.