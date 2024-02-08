Schools demand unusual expenses from parents

With the annual mad rush to get children back to school after a long holiday, parents are in overdrive to find their children the best school. However, this comes with heavy expenses in the form of school fees and other school requirements. Some schools go to the extent of asking students to show up with a bag of cement, spades, hoes, and other rare requirements. NTV has visited Child Care Nursery and Primary School in Kabale District where every learner is required to take a hen, which is one of the first-term school requirements.