NUP urges army to pardon supporters in military gear

Leaders of the Opposition National Unity Platform have tasked the army to pardon their supporters who were arrested for donning military-like attire, especially the red beret. This development follows a decision by the army to forgive Lilian Aber, the Kitgum District Woman MP, after a photo of her wearing army uniform went viral. However, army spokesperson Brig. Felix Kulayigye says the politicians asked for forgiveness, unlike NUP supporters who, he says, ignored security warnings.