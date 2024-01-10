New terminal at Entebbe airport ready before NAM summit

Security Minister Jim Muhwezi, Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala, and the Chairperson of the National Organizing Committee of the Non-Aligned Movements Summit, Lucy Nakyobe, are inspecting the newly-constructed passenger terminal at Entebbe International Airport ahead of the NAM summit. The terminal, constructed by the UPDF Engineering Brigade, was opened last night to facilitate the rising number of passengers. As the summit draws closer, Civil Aviation Authority says the new terminal will enable them to handle clients effectively. Ivan Kamana Walunyolo joins us from Entebbe International Airport with the latest.