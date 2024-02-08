MPs call for direct foot and mouth vaccine purchase amid outbreak

Following the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in over 37 districts in Uganda, which has paralyzed the animal husbandry sector, Members of Parliament have asked the government to allow cattle keepers to buy foot and mouth vaccines from authorized dealers. The lawmakers say farmers cannot wait for vaccines supplied by the government because of bureaucracy. The MPs were responding to an update on the outbreak by Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze.