BADMINTON :Eight players flagged off to Egypt for AFN senior champs

A team of eight has today been flagged off to Cairo, Egypt at the National Council of Sports offices in Lugogo to take part in the All Africa Senior Championships starting Monday next week.Through the event, players will also garner more qualification points for the Olympic Games in Paris this year. The team has for the past two weeks had non-residential training in Lugogo that has seen players better themselves.