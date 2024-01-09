Auditor General's report shows billions of shillings paid to ghost workers

The Auditor General has warned that government could find it hard to service the ever growing public debt, if the rate at which the country borrows money continues unchecked. According to the latest Auditor General's report, Uganda's public debt was ninety six trillion shillings as at 30th June 2023 up from 86 trillion as at June 2022. As DANIEL KIBET reports, this means that the public debt is growing faster than the GDP.